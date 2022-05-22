Marriyum does not rule out military’s deployment to deal with PTI march

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said the government will use every constitutional means to stop the PTI’s ‘bloody’ long march and to protect people in Islamabad.

She did not rule out the possibility of deploying the army and said a final decision would be made after consultation.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, meanwhile, has summoned a meeting on the law and order situation in the province as authorities prepare to deal with PTI’s plan to hold protests in several cities.

PTI Chief Imran Khan Sunday urged his supporters to meet him in Islamabad on May 25 for the grand protest march. Shortly after his announcement, Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that on May 25 the PTI would not hold the larger protest in Islamabad but would also hold protests in several other cities. He named Karachi, Quetta, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Larkana in his tweet.

PML-N leaders have indicated that they were ready to counter the PTI plans with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah saying — before Imran Khan spoke — that he could block the protest march.

Marriyum Aurangzeb

After Imran Khan’s announcement of the May 25 date for the march, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the PTI was planning to launch a ‘bloodied’ movement and that the government would protect the citizens as Imran Khan was planning to spread anarchy in the country.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, she said the government would hold discussions with the coalition partners on how to deal with the long march.

She said the elections will happen only when the government wants it as it possesses the constitutional right to do so.

The information minister said that PTI should forget that it would be allowed to take out a march.

She said the ‘bloody’ march is not an expression neither it is a democratic right nor a protest. The minister said that it is a mob that is coming to Islamabad for hooliganism and causing unrest.

She questioned, “Why didn’t Imran Khan dissolve the assembly when he was the prime minister?” Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan talks filth against the institutions and labeled him an ‘undemocratic’ person.

Responding to a question if the government will opt for the deployment of the army or other paramilitary forces in Islamabad, she said they would consult on it and the interior ministry and government possess the authority.

‘No march could force elections’

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry was the first to respond to Khan’s presser and said there would be no elections as a result of any short or long march but with the decision of the coalition partners.

He said PML-N also wants to hold elections in the country but it would not be blackmailed through such measures.

Chaudhry claimed PTI would achieve nothing from the elections after what it had done with the economy during its 3.5 years of rule.

Hamza Shehbaz summons meeting on law and order

Shortly after revelation of the long march date by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday summoned a meeting regarding law and order situation in the province.

The meeting will be attended by Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) and other officials.

The chief minister will be briefed on the law and order situation in the province.