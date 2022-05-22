Shehbaz says Imran misled to believe he could ignite civil war

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that if Imran Khan wanted to ignite a civil war in the country he was mistaken as the people of Pakistan would hold him by the collar.

Speaking shortly after Imran Khan announced the date for his march on Islamabad, Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan was founded by Quaid-e-Azam and hundreds of thousands of people who migrated from India in 1947.

“Pakistan would exist and prosper. Insha Allah, the democracy would stay and the country would make progress,” he said.

He said that Imran Khan was poisoning the country with his use of expletives.

The man who brought Pakistan to the verge of destruction is Imran Khan Niazi, he said.

Dr Saeed Akhtar returns to head PKLI

Dr Saeed Akhtar

The prime minister was responding to questions after announcing that that Dr Saeed Akhtar had returned to head Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) in Lahore and would work as board chairmen.

Dr Saeed Akhtar – who had returned from the United States to serve Pakistan — had to leave the country after then Chief Justice Saqib Nisar came down hard on him while hearing a case about the financial resources allocated for the institute.

Speaking at the PKLI, Shehbaz Sharif also announced that well-to-do people would also get medical treatment at the hospital by paying fee and the money would be spent on poorer patients.

He also said that a nursing institute would be set up at the institute as planned before the PML-N government ended in 2018.

Shehbaz Sharif recalled the activism if now-retired Justice Nisar over the financial resources of PKLI and said that NAB could not find a single trace of embezzlement at the PKLI.

He said the hospital was turned into ruins under the PTI government.