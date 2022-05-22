‘Imran Khan was removed because he was not acceptable to some powers’

Former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Sunday said Imran Khan was removed as prime minister because “he was not acceptable to some powers.”

Addressing a press conference, Tarin listed the economic achievements of the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and criticized the current government for its poor performance.

“It is quite evident what the conspiracy [to remove Khan] was and where did it originate from Khan sahab was unacceptable to powers,”

He said the conspiracy to remove Khan began when he talked about Donald Lu and the National Security Council issued de marches (sic) to the US ambassador.

He said the allies didn’t grant any support to the government as those parties “waited for telephone calls” to make decisions.

PTI’s economic performance

Listing the PTI’s government achievements, Tarin said Tarin the economy was expected to grow by six percent in 2022.

“The growth during the fourth years [2017] of the PML-N government was 4.6percent. However, the growth for 2022 was projected to be six percent,” he said.

he added that the GDP was increased to Rs67trillion during the 3.5 years of the PTI government, as compared to $39trillion in the PML-N government. The GDP per capita was also increased from $1767 to over $1800.

He conceded that the imports increased during the PTI government, but reasoned that it was due to “a commodity super cycle and import of vaccination.”

The current account deficit – the different between exports and imports – was around $15b during the PTI’s government, which was less than four percent of GDP, while the PML-N left it at 5.8percent.

Tarin said the PTI government increased tax collections from Rs3.75t to Rs6.1t, despite giving Rs300b sales tax exemption on petroleum products.

The PTI government left $11billion worth of reserves with the central bank, said Tarin, adding that reserves were $17b before the no confidence motion was presented in the National Assembly.

Talking about external debt, he said the PML-N accumulated a net debt $45b, however, the PTI, during its three years, added a net debt of $34b.

He said if the debt increased during the previous government, the GDP increased as well.

Tarin said in March 2022, the last month of the previous government, He said large scale manufacturing during March 2022, LSM grew by 27% which is a record