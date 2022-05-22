Dust storm hits Balochistan’s Chagai, Kharan districts

A dust storm has hit Balochistan’s Chagai and Kharan districts bringing life to a grinding halt.

Traffic has also been stopped in Chagai, Naukandi, Kharan, and other areas, SAMAA TV reported.

Naukandi is a tehsil in Chagai district.

The entire skyline turned reddish in the massive dust storm that raged across large swathes of Balochistan’s northwestern corner.

Dust storms are not common in Balochistan though the province has faced similar events in the past. In 2004, a massive dust storm hit Chagai Hills.

Pakistan has experienced one of the hottest summer seasons this year, with temperatures surging past 50 degrees Celsius in several cities.

The harsh weather condition in the country has been linked to climate change.

Hundreds of miles from Chagai and Kharan, wildfires rage in the Sherani district of Balochistan bordering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.