Asia Cup Hockey: Pakistan upbeat ahead of India clash

Pakistan were once a powerhouse in the world of hockey but a gradual decline has meant that the Green Shirts are no longer a force to reckon with in the game.

However, in the upcoming Asia Cup, where Pakistan will face India in the opening match on May 23, the national side will be looking to turn the corner although that’s easier said than done.

India are ranked third in the world as compared to Pakistan who are languishing in 18th place. The Men in Blue are also the defending champions as they won the last edition in 2017 by beating Malaysia in the final in Dhaka.

Ahead of crucial match against India, Pakistan’s vice-captain Moin Shakeel stated, while speaking exclusively to SAMAA Digital, that the team’s preparations are “very good” for the event while adding that the “more disciplined team” will come out on top on Monday.

Pakistan’s last win against India came in the final of the 2016 Asian Games. Although, Pakistan leads the overall head-to-head against India, 82-64, but they have lost 12 of their last 13 games, one ending in a draw, against their neighbours.

It must be noted that top three teams of the Asia Cup will qualify for next year’s FIH Men’s World Cup in India. The host nation has already qualified for the mega event.

With the stakes high, Moin claimed that “Pakistan’s only goal is to win the Asia Cup”.

In a bid to prepare for the Asia Cup, Pakistan team, under their new coach Siegfried Aikman, went on a European tour recently. They played twice against Netherlands and Spain along with a single match against world champions Belgium. The Green Shirts registered victory in two of those matches.

Moin believes that the European tour will prove beneficial for the side during the Asia Cup.

“European tour was very helpful for us because we played with the best teams of the world. If we can beat them, we can beat anyone in Asia. The entire team is confident,” he said.

Pakistan are placed in Pool A alongside arch-rivals India, Indonesia and Japan. Meanwhile, Pool B includes Bangladesh, Oman, Korea and Malaysia.

After facing India, Pakistan will clash with Indonesia on May 24. Their final group match will be against Japan on May 26.

The top two teams of each pool will progress to the second round, Super 4s, while the remaining teams will play for fifth to eight places. Teams which qualify for the Super 4s will play each other once, with the top two playing the final while the bottom two will feature in a third-place playoff.