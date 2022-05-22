Rana Sanaullah warns of blocking PTI long march

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has threatened that he would not let the participants of the PTI’s long march enter Islamabad if the coalition partners decide so.

Addressing the PML-N workers’ convention in Bahawalpur on Sunday, the interior minister said, “I will not let them [long march participants] enter Islamabad.”

He said the coalition partners will decide whether to let the long march enter Islamabad or not. If they decide against it, the minister said he would not let the participants reach the federal capital.

In response to Rasheed’s statement that the long march could turn ‘bloody’, the minister threatened Sheikh Rasheed that he would tie him with a monkey chain outside his residence Lal Haveli.

He claimed that some other ‘powers’ had sided with Imran Khan in 2018 owing to which he won the elections.

He said that Imran Khan built the narrative of ‘conspiracy’ when he saw his own people leaving him. He said that Imran Khan has been given full security and accused him of doing the politics based on lies.

Sanaullah claimed that the masses will beat the PTI candidates with shoes in streets and neighborhoods and would ask inquire them of ghee, oil, and medicine prices.

He said Imran Khan devastated the economy and still hopes to win the elections now with the narrative of ‘independence’.

The interior minister advised the party workers that there was no need to be fearful of the PTI’s rallies.

He claimed that PML-N will hold the largest public gathering in the history of Bahawalpur on Youm-e-Takbir on May 28, adding that it would break all records of PTI’s rallies.