Punjab Police recovers teenage girl kidnapped from Lahore

Punjab Police on Sunday recovered the teenage girl from Pakpattan who was kidnapped from Lahore in the broad daylight on Saturday, reported SAMAA TV.

The police have also booked two suspects including Ilyas - victim’s ex-fiance- and his accomplice Abid.

Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered the police to produce the victim by 10pm on Sunday after she could not be produced by 6pm which was the first deadline.

Court warns top police officials

LHC Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti on Sunday evening admonished the Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) and Lahore CCPO for failing to recover a 17-year-old female matric student who was kidnapped in the broad daylight.

He warned the police officials that they would be sacked from their posts if the victim is not produced by 10pm today (Sunday).

During the hearing on Sunday evening, LHC Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti ordered IG and CCPO to recover the student and produce her before the court by 10pm.

The chief justice warned the police officials that he would write to the prime minister to remove the inept officials if they fail to recover the victim by the given deadline.

IG said the search for the student is underway in Sahiwal, and they were making all efforts for the recovery. At this, the chief justice angrily remarked that the police were so helpless that the girl was taken to Sahiwal before their eyes. The court remarked that the police should have closed all routes.

He said the court is not sitting at this hour to give a new deadline to police officials.

“She is [like] my daughter you should consider her your daughter too,” the chief justice said to the police officials.

Girl kidnapped in broad daylight

A 17-year-old girl was kidnapped in Lahore in broad daylight as she returned home with her brother after appearing for her matriculation examination.

The teenager and her brother were on a motorcycle when at least four kidnappers pushed them to the roadside using their car.

They bundled the girl into the car and took her away after slapping her brother, who attempted to resist the kidnapping.

The incident was recorded by multiple CCTV cameras in a street in the Shad Bagh area of Lahore.

The footage show that the kidnappers in a white hatchback stop the teenager and her brother after overtaking them and blocking their way in a street.

Two kidnappers jump out of the car and pull the girl from the motorcycle. One of them pushes the teenager into the backseat of the car, while the other one slaps the brother as he resists them.

As the kidnap is underway, a motorcyclist passes by without stopping.

After bundling the girl into the car, the kidnappers leave as her brother rides his bike and rushes, apparently, to get help.

The police have registered an FIR against unidentified kidnappers on the complaint of the girl’s father under Section 365B (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel for marriage etc) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Police say the incident occurred on Saturday, and they were searching for the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, Lahore high court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti took notice of the incident after the CCTV footage went viral, and TV channels aired it.

The chief justice earlier ordered the Punjab IGP to recover the kidnapped teenager by 6pm Sunday.

Earlier, several social media users demanded that the judiciary must act in the same manner for the recovery of the girl as it did after the arrest of PTI leader Shireen Mazari a day earlier.

Islamabad High Court had ordered the authorities to produce Mazari by 11:30pm Saturday after she was arrested by the Punjab anti-corruption department in the afternoon.