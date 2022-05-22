Players Real Madrid should consider signing after Mbappe setback

Real Madrid have suffered a major setback after Kylian Mbappe decided to sign a new three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain instead of joining the Spanish giants.

The Los Blancos were very close to signing the star striker, earlier this week, but an astronomical offer, which included a hefty paycheck and a say in club’s policies, once again turned the tide in PSG’s favour.

With the Mbappe transfer saga finally over, Real Madrid now need to turn their attention to other players in the market in order to strengthen their squad.

Here are five players which the Whites should consider signing.

Serge Gnabry

Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry could be a good option on the right wing for Real Madrid as the La Liga champions are under-served in that position. He only has one year remaining on his contract with the Bundesliga club.

Real Madrid have enough firepower on the left flank with Vinicius Junior leading the way this season with his pace and dribbling skills. Apart from Vini, Eden Hazard, who is likely to stay next season, also likes playing on the left.

Bearing this in mind, Real Madrid should sign someone for the right flank, where their only reliable presence is Rodrygo, and Gnabry will fill that gap perfectly with his dribbling, off-the-ball movement and the ability to score with both feet.

Current market value: €70.00m (According to transfermarkt.com)

Photo: AFP

Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City’s right-winger Riyad Mahrez is another good option for Real Madrid with his contract set to expire next season.

The Algerian international could be the perfect player on the right with his dribbling and pinpoint crossing.

The 31-year-old scored 24 goals and notched up nine assists in 46 appearances for City this season.

Current market value: €40.00m

Photo: AFP

Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni is one of the finest young talents going around, who currently plays for Ligue 1 club Monaco.

Tchouameni, who plays as a defensive midfielder, is good at shielding the defense and has impressive ball carrying and ball retention skills.

He averages 2.9 interceptions per game, highest for any player, in the Ligue 1 this season.

He is the perfect backup for Casemiro especially considering the fact that Real Madrid tend to struggle whenever the latter is injured or suspended.

Current market value: €40.00m

Photo: AFP

Reece James

Chelsea’s Reece James could be the perfect successor for Dani Carvajal as he has already established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world.

James can unlock deep blocks, which is a common theme in La Liga, with his ability to pick the right pass while also being solid at the back.

However, Madrid will have to table a massive offer in order to convince Chelsea to sell James as his current contract will expire in 2025.

Current market value: €55.00m

Photo: AFP

Darwin Nunez

Karim Benzema might have gone through a stellar season at Real Madrid but there is no denying the fact that he is in his final years at the club.

Considering Benzema’s workload and age, Real Madrid would be better equipped to sign a striker who can provide much-needed respite to the Frenchman.

Nunez impressed one and all with his lethal finishing this season and was the highest goal-scorer, 26 goals, in Liga Portugal while playing for Benfica.

Current market value: €40.00m