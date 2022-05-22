Chief selector Wasim concedes to social media pressure

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim has conceded to social media pressure by inviting four players for a fitness test on May 26.

The players, Haris Sohail, Umar Akmal, Sharjeel Khan and Sohaib Maqsood, were not called up for the ongoing conditioning camp at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) which led to criticism on social media.

Haris Sohail with an ODI average of 46.80 and whose last few ODI scores included 71, 56, 40, 68, 89, 41, 130, 101* and 60 has not been included in the sixty players told to attend a conditioning camp at the NHPC in Lahore #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) May 14, 2022

اگرحارث سہیل کے فٹنس مسائل ہیں تو بھی حارث کو کنڈیشنگ کیمپ میں نہ بلانا زیادتی ہے۔ عرصہ سے نظر انداز حارث کاساٹھ کھلاڑیوں میں بھی نام شامل نہ ہوسکنے کی وجوہات کیا چیف سلیکٹر محمد وسیم صاحب بتانا پسند کریں گے۔؟@MuhammadWasim77 #HarisSohail#PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/p33tqoSTX6 — Muhammad Yousaf (Anjum) (@yousafexpress) May 14, 2022

Despite being called up for fitness test, the players are unhappy about it taking place at a time of severe heat wave. They added that the chief selector will have the excuse of not selecting them for the camp in case they fail the test.

It must be noted that the PCB had invited 60 players for a conditioning camp at the NHPC, in two different groups, from May 15.

27 cricketers will be part of the first group, which will take place from May 15 to 25, while the second group will include 33 cricketers for camp from May 26 to June 10.

Players who are participating in the English County Championship have been exempted from these camps.

“Pakistan squad for the ODI series against the West Indies will be announced on May 23 and those selected for the June 8,10 and 12 matches will attend the training camp, presently scheduled in Rawalpindi, from June 1,” the PCB said in a press release last week.

Players invited for the conditioning camp are:

First group (May 15 -25)

Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Akif Javed (Balochistan), Arshad Iqbal (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Arshadullah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Asif Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Asif Ali (Northern), Babar Azam (Central Punjab), Faisal Akram (Southern Punjab), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (Northern), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Kamran Ghulam (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Khurram Shahzad (Balochistan), Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab), Mir Hamza (Sindh), M0hammad Haris (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab), Saud Shakeel (Sindh), Shadab Khan (Northern), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh), Usman Qadir (Central Punjab), Yasir Shah (Balochistan) and Zahid Mahmood (Sindh)

Second group (May 26- June 10)

Aaliyan Mehmood (Sindh), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Balochistan), Abid Ali (Central Punjab), Abrar Ahmed (Sindh), Ali Asfand (Central Punjab), Ali Usman (Southern Punjab), Arish Ali Khan (Sindh), Azam Khan (Southern Punjab), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh), Haseebullah (Balochistan), Imad Wasim (Northern), Irfanullah Shah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Maaz Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mehran Mumtaz (Northern), Mohammad Abbas Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Ali (Central Punjab), Mohammad Huraira (Northern), Mohammad Imran (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Imran Randhawa (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Taha (Sindh), Mohammad Zeeshan (Central Punjab), Nauman Ali (Northern), Omair Bin Yousuf (Sindh), Qasim Akram (Central Punjab), Rehan Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Salman Irshad (Northern), Sameen Gul (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Sindh), Syed Zeeshan Zameer (Sindh), Usman Salahuddin (Central Punjab) and Zaman Khan (Northern)