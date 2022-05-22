PTI’s long march date, Shireen Mazari release, Kylian Mbappe transfer

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will announce the date for his party’s march on Islamabad today (Sunday).

In a series of tweets Saturday afternoon, he said there was no option left now other than to march towards Islamabad.

After spending much of the day in the custody of police and anti-corruption officials shuttling between the federal capital and Lahore, former federal Human Rights Minister Shireen mazari returned home early on Sunday morning. Here are all the happenings from the previous day – from her arrest, to the case under which she was arrested and the release.

Social media was jolted on Saturday afternoon when gruesome pictures surfaced showing bodies of two women, dumped at separate but unidentified locations. It was claimed that the bodies were of students of an Islamabad-based private university and were targeted for participating in a women’s movement. What’s the truth behind these claims, find out

Heartbreak for the fans of Real Madrid as their prime summer target Kylian Mbappe has decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain. Read about the entire transfer saga here