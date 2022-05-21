Fazl vows to bury Imran Khan politically

Jamiat-e-Ulema Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday accused former prime minister Imran Khan of running a campaign to recognize Israel with then US president Donald Trump.

Addressing the party workers at a JUI conference in Peshawar, he claimed that Imran Khan was the one who raised the subject of recognizing Israel. He reiterated that Imran Khan was a Yahoodi (jew) agent.

“Pakistan will now become your political graveyard,” he warned Imran Khan, saying that they would bury Khan politically in the country.

Fazl said that the PTI’s UK president had come to Madina to create chaos in the Al-Masjid an-Nabawi. He questioned, “What were the intentions of PTI members Aneel Mussarat and Jehangir of coming to Al-Masjid an-Nabawi?”

Disregarding criticism that he always drags blasphemy into his speeches, he said that the topic of blasphemy could be discussed too if the contempt of court could be discussed.