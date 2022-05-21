Indian govt reduces petrol, diesel prices amid rising inflation

Amid surging inflation, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a cut of INR 9.5 per liter on petrol and INR 7 per liter on diesel as the government reduced central excise duty.

The Indian finance minister shared the soothing development on her Twitter handle and later, the government also removed import duty on coal through a circular, which was 2.5 percent previously.

In a series of tweets on the topic, she said the world is undergoing difficult times as it is recovering from Covid-19 pandemic while the Ukraine conflict has brought in supply chain problems and shortages of various goods.

She said the government will lose millions of rupees in the revenue by slashing central excise duties.

The finance minister said the Modi government has taken several steps to help the poor and middle class, adding that the average inflation during their tenure has remained lower than previous governments.

In April, the wholesale and consumer prices in India rose rapidly.