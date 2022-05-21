Import ban not to hurt older shipments

The federal government has issued an important clarification about the ban on non-essential ‘luxury’ goods, saying that the ban would not affect shipments or orders booked before May 19.

A statement was issued on Saturday to address the concerns of certain business quarters with regard to the implementation of the said SRO 598(1)12022 that bans import of several items.

The statement said that in order to address the balance of payments (BOP) situation in the country resulting from the increase in current account deficit (CAD) during the first 10 months of the current FY-22, import of certain luxury and non-essential items has been prohibited.

“It is clarified that in terms of proviso to the paragraph-4 of the Import Policy Order, 2022, the imports where Bill of Lading (B/L) or irrevocable Letter of Credit (L/C) was issued or established prior to the notification of the SRO 598(1)/2022 dated 19.05.2022 shall be exempt from the operation of the SRO,” it said.

Hence, imported goods for which B/L or irrevocable L/C was established prior to May 19, 2022 shall not be subject to the prohibitions contained in the said SRO, the statement added.

The government has also invited the business community and the general public to share their concerns, proposals or any anomalies about the SRO at inquiryQcommerce.gov.pk.

The ministry of commerce would respond to them at the earliest, it said.