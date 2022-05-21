In a first this month, US dollar falls against the rupee

The value of the US dollar fell by 50 paisas in the open market on Saturday for the first time this month.

While there was no trade in the interbank market over the weekend, the open market saw the greenback depreciate by 50 paisas to Rs200.50.

The Forex Association sources say the difference between the buying and selling price of the dollar has also dropped to a mere 50 paisas after hitting Rs2 earlier this month in a rather volatile market.

They said that apparently normalcy was returning to the market.

The value of the US dollar rose rapidly after Eid al-Fitr with the greenback climbing over Rs14.

Before the Eid holidays, the dollar was around Rs186 in the interbank, where it closed at Rs200.14 on Friday.