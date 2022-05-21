Karachi Saddar blast suspected arrested, claims CTD

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a terrorist involved in the recent bomb blast in Karachi’s Saddar area.

CTD officials said the suspect, identified as Manzoor Hussain, is part of the proscribed SRA [Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army] and that he allegedly has a history of being involved in anti-state activities.

Apart from being an accomplice in the recent Karachi Saddar blast, the police claimed that he was involved in blowing up a section of the railway track in Hyderabad.

The officials suspect he was involved in brainwashing people into committing terrorist acts, adding that he also made a pipe bomb with his accomplice Allah Dino on March 15.

Manzoor, police claimed, had planned a suicide bomb attack on a Pakistan Day rally in Hyderabad.

Police officials, however, maintain that it was Allah Dino, Hussain’s accomplice, who was the mastermind of the Saddar blast in Karachi. They added that Allah Dino was killed recently in an alleged exchange of fire with the police.