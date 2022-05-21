Import ban on used-vehicles to kill competition in automotive market

The fresh ban on the imports by the government is likely to take a heavy toll on the automotive industry as it would halt the import of completely built-up (CBU) cars which the dealers fear would strengthen the hegemony of local assemblers.

The CBUs are widely used across Pakistan especially in urban centers due to their cheap price with almost the same specifications compared to the products offered by the local assemblers.

According to auto-dealers, the restriction on the import of CBUs will affect the import of used vehicles and would result in the ‘hegemony’ of the local assemblers.

They said that the local assemblers routinely jack up the prices of vehicles arbitrarily, and now they have been given an open field by the government.

Most of the used vehicles are imported from different countries under the “gift scheme” that allows overseas Pakistanis to gift a car to their blood relative living in Pakistan or a public servant stationed abroad could also bring the vehicle-in-use upon his return to homeland.

Sources said multiple agents in Pakistan import these vehicles under the gift scheme using the documents of overseas Pakistanis. Sources added that the expats offering his or her documents for the import also receives a commission.

The auto dealers said the import of second-hand vehicles enables the citizens with low buying power to own a vehicle as they are cheaper compared to the ones assembled locally.

However, they said the import of such vehicles is halted now after the fresh ban on CBUs by the government.

The dealers feared that the measure would strengthen the hegemony of the local assemblers - who have already developed into cartels – and they would jack up the prices of their products fearing no competition.

All Pakistan Motor Dealers Association (APMDA) has appealed to the government to review its decision.

APMDA Chairman H.M Shehzad said the government was misguided following which the import of used vehicles was banned.

He praised the ban on imported items and termed it a significant step to save depleting foreign reserves however adding that the vehicles imported under the gift scheme do not add to outflows, but it was the only imported product that brings inflows.

Shehzad said the person exporting a vehicle from abroad also pays the customs duty in Pakistan that too in dollars.

An auto-dealer Sabir Sheikh also criticized the government’s decision, saying it would only benefit the local assemblers who are already fleecing people through exorbitant prices. He said the local assemblers have been given an ‘open field’.

Sheikh claimed that the step taken to boost the local industry will only prove counterproductive as all companies operating locally import spare parts and only assemble them in Pakistan.

He said the automotive companies operating in Pakistan should be viewed as assemblers, not manufacturers.