Transfer saga is over as Mbappe decides to stay at PSG

The transfer saga is over as Kylian Mbappe has decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

The French star called Real Madrid President Florentino Perez and informed him about the decision as the Spanish club were interested in signing him.

The development was confirmed by renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Kylian Mbappé will STAY at Paris Saint-Germain. He's definitely not joining Real Madrid this summer, the final decision has been made and communicated to Florentino Perez.



𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎.



More to follow - Kylian stays.

According to The Athletic, Mbappe will sign a three-year contract with PSG and the news will be made official in the coming hours.

PSG sources told The Athletic that Real’s confidence that he would move to the Spanish club in the summer was misplaced.

It is expected that Mbappe will earn more than 50 million euros as part of his new deal with PSG, which will make him the highest paid footballer in the world by some distance. Previously, Messi had the highest salary, 39 million euros, who joined PSG last season.

Mbappe, who moved to PSG from Monaco in 2017, last week won the Ligue 1 Player of the Year prize and comes into the final weekend of the season as the division’s top scorer with 25 goals.

Mbappe is considered one of the best players in the world at the moment. His quality can be gauged from the fact that he is one of only four players who have notched up 20-plus goals and provided 10-plus assists in Europe’s top five leagues this season. The others are Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah and Christopher Nkunku.

The French star has scored 200 goals, along with 105 assists, in 281 club appearances. He also won the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018. His international goal tally stands at 26 in 54 appearances.