Zardari launches efforts to prop up PML-N Punjab govt

Former president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari has launched efforts to prop up the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government in Punjab after a Supreme Court of Pakistan ruling on Article 63-A led to the de-seating of 25 dissident PTI MPAs whose backing was crucial for Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

Zardari on Friday met with PML-Q leader Shujaat Hussain and reportedly sought the support of ten PML-Q MPAs in Punjab Assembly for Hamza Shahbaz. PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi would be competing against Hamza if there is a re-run of the election, but Shujaat holds sway over the party.

On Saturday, Zardari arrived at Shahbaz Sharif’s Lahore residence to discuss political development in the country, especially in Punjab.

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif also attended the meeting. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Law Minister Azam Tarar, and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah were also present.

After the meeting a brief statement was issued saying that coalition parties pose trust in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.