Maryam advises PTI to stop playing ‘woman card’ on Mazari’s arrest

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said she would be the first one to stand with PTI leader Shireen Mazari if the charges against her turn out to be false.

Addressing the social media activists of PML-N, she said Pakistan is on the ventilator and the economy is in a dire condition.

The PML-N government is only four weeks old and the country is in an extremely difficult condition, she said while emphasizing that everyone needs to work together for its betterment.

‘Did not feel good on Mazari’s arrest’

Speaking on the arrest of PTI leader Shireen Mazari this afternoon, Maryam said she did not feel good hearing about it and claimed that the case against Mazari was registered during Buzdar’s tenure.

She advised PTI to refrain from playing the ‘woman card’ on Mazari’s arrest, claiming that she was apprehended during the PTI’s tenure despite having no charges on her.

“When I went to Kot Lakhpat jail to meet my father Nawaz Sharif, a jail official came there and told me that Shehbaz Sharif had called me outside. When I went outside, I saw Shehbaz Sharif accompanied by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials,” she recalled.

The PML-N leader said she was arrested by the NAB officials in front of her father.

Maryam said she was not even booked by female officials like Mazari. She also claimed that NAB officials used to raid her cell and recorded her videos which were still in their possession.

The PML-N leader said she would at another time reveal the stories about the conduct of NAB officials when she was in their custody.

Maryam offered that she would be the first one to stand with Mazari if the PTI leader successfully proves the charges against her were false.

She claimed Nawaz Sharif did constructive criticism of the institutions.

She said Imran Khan is still the ‘favorite child’, unlike Nawaz Sharif who is the favorite of the people, not institutions.

Maryam said Imran Khan is running away from the foreign funding case for the past seven years despite irrefutable evidence and complained that PML-N would have been wiped out if such a case existed against it.

She added that the PTI staged protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) but praised it when it gave the decision of de-seating of its members which PTI considered in its favor.

She said the institutions need to reconsider why they are feeding a bully like Imran Khan.

Maryam Nawaz said she doesn’t like to take Imran Khan’s name but she was compelled to do so after he inflicted huge damage to the country’s economy and foreign relations.

Maryam claimed that she never attacked Imran Khan personally but her criticism was always channeled towards his performance.

She said that Imran Khan did not attack her verbally but it was against the mothers and sisters of the entire country.

The PML-N leader said she doesn’t need to attack Imran Khan personally when she has a plethora of political stuff against him, adding that a person like Imran Khan is destroying the eastern values.