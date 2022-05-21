Punjab chief minister orders release of Shireen Mazari

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has ordered the release of PTI leader Shireen Mazari, who was arrested earlier in the day by the anti-corruption department for illegal land occupation.

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has also ordered an investigation against the anti-corruption department team which arrested Mazarin near her house in Islamabad.

He said that if the investigation mandated any arrest, the law would take its course.

He said that as a woman Mazari should be respected and that he did not agree with the move to arrest her.

The chief minister said that he had instructed Rawalpindi police to get Mazari released from the custody of the anti-corruption department team.

The anti-corruption team had traveled from Dera Ghazi Khan to Islamabad to arrest Mazari in a case registered on April 13 this year but involving a land dispute dating back to 56 years.

Reports suggested that the officials had left Islamabad with Mazari for DG Khan shortly after taking her in.

More to follow …