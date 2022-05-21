Illegal land occupation case against Mazari registered under Buzdar

The corruption case that led to the arrest of PTI leader Shireen Mazari was registered under then Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on April 13 this year though it involves an issue dating back 56 years and involving Pakistan’s land reforms.

Documents obtained by SAMAA TV show that the issue concerns the bogus transfer of 800 kanal of land to a ghost company M/s Progressive Farms Limited by Shireen Mehr-un-Nisa Mazari “in connivance with revenue officials fraudulently and through bogus mutation No. 27 dated 06-01-1972.”

Several land revenue officials have already recorded statements in the case and at least two patwaris have been arrested.

Who owns the land

SAMAA TV’s Khalid Azim Chaudhry says that the land in question belonged to peasants, but it was illegally transferred to Shireen Mazari.

Under land reforms in 1959 and 1972 ceilings were placed on individual holdings of land and the land-owners were forced to surrender additional land to the state so that it could be given to landless peasants to promote a more egalitarian society.

Shireen Mazari’s father Ashiq Mazari was one of the big landowners who had to surrender their holdings under reforms.

Shireen and other members of the Mazari family face the accusation that in connivance with land revenue officers they got allotted the land surrendered by Ashiq Mazari back to them.

After the surrender by Ashiq Mazari, the land was to go to peasants, but Shireen Mazari, who was human rights minister under Imran Khan, took that away through bogus mutation, according to a brief provided to reporters.

What happens now

March 2022: SAMAA Investigation Unit head Zahid Giskhori, citing credible sources, says the latest development came on March 11 this year, when the anti-corruption establishment sought permission to launch an inquiry against Shireen Mazari.

April 9, 2022: The Rajanpur deputy commissioner sent a reference to the Punjab anti-corruption department “regarding the misplacement of the original Jamabandi 1971-72 of Mouza Katcha Mianwali No 02” in Tehsil Rojhan Jamali, the homeland of the Mazari family.

Jamabandi is a document prepared as part of record-of-right in every revenue estate. It contains entries regarding ownership, cultivation, and other updates. Hence, it is a key piece of evidence in land ownership.

April 11: Punjab anti-corruption department director-general approved the recommendations sent by deputy commissioner Rajanpur and the case was registered on the same day against two patwaris, Shaukat Ali and Qismat Ali, while the anti-corruption establishment was yet to determine the role of others. The two patwaris were arrested.

April 12-13: During the investigation, Tehsildar Rojhan and other officials recorded their statements under Section 161 of Cr. PC. Scrutiny of record was also conducted and “it revealed that Mst. Shireen Mehr-un-Nisa in connivance with revenue officials fraudulently and through bogus mutation No 27 06-01-1972 transferred 800 Kanal land in favour of bogus company namely M/s Progressive Farms limited.”

The copy of the FIR shared with reporters does not contain the name of Shireen Mazari

The officials were so careful that DG Khan deputy director of investigation, who headed the joint investigation team, visited Rajanpur, and the assistant director investigation “afforded personal hearings” to revenue officials and recorded their statements.

April 13: On the basis of the investigation the joint investigation team nominated Shireen Mazari as the accused in the case. However, the copy of the FIR shared with reporters does not contain the name of Shireen Mazari.

SAMAA TV’s Naeem Hanif reported that officials also contacted Shireen Mazari for the investigation, but she refused to cooperate with them. Mazari was also informed a week before her arrest.

May 21: Shireen Mazari was arrested in Islamabad.