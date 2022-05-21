Bangladesh likely to replace Sri Lanka as Asia Cup hosts

Bangladesh is likely to replace Sri Lanka, which is enduring its worst-ever economic downturn, as the venue for this year’s Asia Cup.

It must be noted that months of blackouts and acute shortages of food, fuel and medicines have caused widespread suffering across the South Asian island nation.

Considering the situation in Sri Lanka, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) could soon make a decision about the change in venue.

Due to heat wave in UAE and Oman, strained relations between Pakistan and India means that the only option to replace Sri Lanka is Bangladesh.

Previously, the ACC had announced that Asia Cup 2022 will kick off from August 27 in Sri Lanka.

The qualifiers for the tournament, which will follow the T20 format, will be played from August 20.

Earlier, the schedule for Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka was also changed.

Pakistan will now play only a two-match Test series during the tour, whereas as the three-match ODI series has been scrapped. The decision was taken because Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is keen on holding the next edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) one week before the scheduled time.

It must be noted that Pakistan will tour Sri Lanka in July-August this year.