Imran to announce long march date on Sunday

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday condemned the arrest of party leader and former federal minister Shireen Mazari from Islamabad, saying that he will now announce the date for their march on Islamabad tomorrow (Sunday).

He added that the ‘imported government’ wants to push the country towards anarchy to avoid general elections.

In a series of tweets on Saturday afternoon, the former prime minister –– who had previously declared that the march would start between May 25 and May 29 — said there was no option left now other than to march towards Islamabad.

“Our senior party leader Shireen Mazari has reportedly been violently abducted from outside her house by this fascist regime,” he said.

He added that Shireen is strong and fearless and that the 'imported government' cannot coerce her through such act of fascism.

PTI chairman went on to say that their anti-government movement was peaceful. However, he said that the government of pushing the country towards the chaos through such tactics.

Imran explained that the government was resorting to such actions to avoid general elections.

The PTI chairman further said they would protest today and tomorrow he would announce the date for the long march on Islamabad.