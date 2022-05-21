PML-N leaders rebuff suggestion of political victimization over Mazari’s arrest

Shortly after former federal human rights minister Shireen Mazari was arrested in Islamabad on Saturday afternoon in an alleged land grabbing case from South Punjab, leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) denied that the arrest or the case was politically motivated.

PML-N leaders including Malik Ahmed Khan and Atta Tarar addressed a news conference in Lahore soon after the arrest of Mazari in Islamabad.

Ahmed declared Mazari as a ‘fraudulent’ character and a ‘fake philosopher’. He said that Mazari is not that ‘Shireen’ (innocent) and that they had grown tired of the growing stack of cases against PTI leaders.

He said that the former minister is involved in a land grabbing case worth billions, adding that she usurped land owned by 200 people.

PML-N leader claimed that Mazari’s family grabbed land from the peasants and asserted that there are cases against every member of her family.

Further, Tarar rebuffed claims from PTI leader’s that Mazari’s clothes were torn during her arrest terming these as false allegations.

Tarar added that such statements were being issued by PTI leaders after Mazari seized 800 Kanal land. He challenged the PTI leaders to bring video evidence to prove their allegations, adding that the actual footage of the arrest has been released.

Tarar said that the PML-N leaders spent years in jails and didn’t create a hue and cry when they were released and advised PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry to ‘Ghabrana nahi hai’ (not worry).