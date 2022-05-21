Fixit founder booked for ‘provocation’ against state institutions

The Karachi police have lodged an FIR against Fixit founder and PTI MNA Alamgir Khan for ‘provocative’ graffiti against the state institutions.

Some social media posts Saturday claimed that the police raided Alamgir’s house in Karachi. However, there were no reports of his arrest.

The FIR lodged at Gulshan-e-Iqbal Police Station reads that Alamgir Khan was involved in producing graffiti against state institutions on the walls of Karachi Aero Club located in Ghulshe-e-Iqbal.

The FIR describes the graffiti in detail and states that it was against a ‘sensitive organization’ and judiciary.

According to the FIA Alamgir Khan was seen in viral photos with the graffiti, which, it said was aimed at the character assignation and defamation of the ‘sensitive organization’ and judiciary and to provoke unrest and uncertainty among the people.

A photo making rounds over the internet shows Alamgir Khan in his signature Fixit t-shirt using a paintbrush on a wall.

The FIR has been lodged under the following Sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

131 Abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty

153-A Promoting enmity between different groups, etc.

505 statements conducing to public mischief

500 Punishment for defamation

511 Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or for a shorter terms

‘Alamgir had revmoed graffiti’

Meanwhile, fellow MNA from Karachi Ali Zaidi has said that Alamgir Khan had removed the graffiti on his advice and issued an audio statement that he was not against any state institution.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Zaidi said that “in the context of the false and baseless lawsuit against Alamgir I am putting this audio in front of the public in which at 7:50 pm on Wednesday Alamgir not only erased [the graffiti] from the walls at my request but also issued a statement.”

Alamgir had tweeted that “he had not done anything against any organization and that it was not his intention,” Zaidi said.

The PTI leader and former federal minister also said that PTI was standing with Alamgir Khan.