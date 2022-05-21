Lahore Qalandars unearth special talent

The Lahore Qalandars have potentially unearthed a special talent, who bowls like Sri Lanka’s legendary pacer Lasith Malinga, during their Players Development Program (PDP).

According to a report by Cricket Pakistan, the bowler, named Tayyab Abbas, hails from Jhung and “left Aaqib Javed, Sameen Rana, and Darren Gough all in disbelief” by bowling at pace with a slingy action during his trial at the Qalandars’ High Performance Centre in Lahore.

“He bowls 87mph in trainers with no spikes, doesn’t really know how to hold the ball properly, and has no real stability when he lands but somehow gets the ball on the other end at 87mph - I mean, wow,” said Darren Gough while speaking to the media.

Meanwhile, Qalandars’ Head Coach Aaqib Javed was also confident that Abbas will become an asset for the franchise in the future.

Abbas, who dreams about playing for Qalandars, currently works as a welder while his father owns a small bakery in Lahore.

“I have a dream to play for Lahore Qalandars and I have taken the first step by coming to the trials and going through with them,” said Abbas.

The Qalandars’ PDP is a globally acclaimed cricket development program which has produced several cricketers, including star Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, who are now serving various teams – domestically and internationally.

Qalandars’ CEO Atif Rana also shared his excitement about the program.

“We were unable to do this program for the last two years becomes of Covid-19-related restrictions but now as things have improved we believe that it is high time for us to resume the much-celebrated program and find more talented players to serve the country,” said Rana.