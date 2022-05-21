PTI claims $27b Broadsheet fine fault of Sharif family

As proceedings against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz were held in Lahore on Saturday, leaders of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf claimed that the Sharif clan had repeated their old formula of appointing non-partisan prosecutors to weaken the case and escape accountability while the $27 billion in fines and liabilities in the Broadsheet case were the fault of the Sharif family.

Speaking in Islamabad, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders Asad Umar and Farrukh Habib claimed that the Sharif family had all but sabotaged the accountability process by changing key officials who were investigating them.

“There was a threat that was being repeatedly hinted at, that has come to pass today,” claimed PTI Central Information Secretary Farrukh Habib while addressing a news conference in Islamabad.

“This is an old formula followed by the Sharif family,” he said, claiming that they come into power, steal billions of state wealth, and then come back into power to escape the accountability cases which were initiated against them.

“Whenever an accountability process against them is launched, they start to hide behind legalities and technicalities or health issues, and sometimes they broker an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance).”

He alleged that soon after being elected as prime minister, Shehbaz sent former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Dr Rizwan on leave and a few days later, he passed away.

The Investigation officer [in the money laundering case] is transferred to Karachi, he alleged, adding that the new chief of FIA, who was appointed by Shehbaz, tells the special prosecutor to withdraw the case as the agency is not interested in pursuing it any more.

“Who is issuing these orders? It is Shehbaz Sharif who is doing it,” he stated.

Habib continued to allege that the new FIA special prosecutor appointed in the case has personal ties with Shehbaz, having previously served on the prime minister’s legal team.

“This is like a thief himself choosing and appointing the investigator and prosecutor to investigate him.

“Today, the FIA’s lawyer, in contravention of the law, tells the court to return the charge sheet because it is incomplete and not to indict Shehbaz,” he claimed, adding that the prosecutor was speaking the language of Shehbaz Sharif who is taking all possible steps to secure NRO-II. This is why the Supreme Court took Suo Moto notices to stop the transfers and postings of key investigative officials, Habib said.

The NRO, which they got from Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan is still paying for it, Habib suggested.

He added that the $27 billion fine and liabilities awarded against Pakistan in the Broadsheet case was the price that Pakistan was paying for the theft from the national exchequer by the Sharif family.

He further demanded that the court declare Shehbaz’s other son, Suleman, an absconder and issue warrants for his arrest.

Earlier, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar demanded that the government announce the date for fresh elections.

“As days go by, I now pity Shehbaz Sharif. He is in such difficulty. He doesn’t understand who has brought him into this office or why, he has no powers.”

He went to the businessmen yesterday and asked them to advise him on what to do, he said.

“If you do not know what to do, then why are you in office?”

Recounting how their government had managed to tackle a global pandemic, Umar said that they managed a 5.7% growth rate despite the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and that the ongoing fiscal year is on track to achieve a 6% growth rate.

“When Imran gets elected again, we will give you 7% growth.”

I say again if you try to do something don’t come crying to us, because you clearly cannot handle the current situation in the country.