Azhar Ali lights up County Championship with double ton

Azhar Ali scored an impressive double century in the ongoing County Championship while representing Worcestershire against Leicestershire.

At the end of day two, the Pakistan Test batter was unbeaten on 202 with the help of 18 fours and a six.

Azhar and middle-order batter Jack Haynes, who scored 127, accumulated 281 for the third wicket, which is a record partnership against Leicestershire. The record was previously held by Cyril Walters and Harold Gibbons, who notched up 278 in 1934.

The duo’s excellent batting helped Worcestershire reach 456/3 at stumps, with a lead of 308 runs.

Azhar was struggling for runs during his initial matches but he has made a strong comeback by scoring 442 runs in his last four innings.

The right-hander is the second Pakistan player to score a double century in ongoing County Championship after Shan Masood.

It must be noted that Azhar has been a regular feature of Pakistan’s Test side since making his debut in 2010 against Australia in Lord’s. He has scored 7021 runs in 94 red-ball matches for the national side, at an average of 43.07, with the help of 19 hundreds and 35 fifties.

The 37-year-old has also represented Pakistan in 53 ODI matches.