Pakistan, Turkey to strengthen defence ties

Pakistan and Turkey on Saturday resolved to further enhance bilateral defence ties.

The issues came under discussion as the visiting Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar called on the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday, the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The statement said that the two discussed matters pertaining to defence and security cooperation.

They further discussed issues of bilateral interest. The regional situation and issues of peace also came under discussion.

Turkish Defence Minister Akar had arrived in Pakistan on Thursday on a brief trip. Amongst his agenda was to attend the launch of PNS Badr at the Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Workshop where he met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

PNS Badr is a MILGEM Class Corvette. The newly launched corvette is equipped with state of the art weapons and sensors, including surface-to-surface, surface-to-air missiles and anti-submarine weapons.

The Navy in a statement had expressed the hope that the ship will “significantly boost Pakistan Navy’s defensive and offensive capabilities.”

Contract for the construction of four MILGEM Corvettes for Pakistan Navy had been signed between DGMP and Turkey’s ASFAT in 2018. Per the contract, two ships were to be constructed at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard (INSY) in Turkey and other two ships were to be built in Pakistan.

In this regard, the first of the ships, PNS Babur, was launched in Turkey in August 2021.