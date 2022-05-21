PSG have edge over Real Madrid in Mbappe transfer saga

Uncertainty surrounds Kylian Mbappe’s future as the striker closes in on making a decision about moving to Spanish club Real Madrid or renew with PSG.

Few days back, it seemed certain that the French star will sign for the Los Blancos but the La Liga champions are now less optimistic about roping in Mbappe.

According to ESPN’s Julien Laurens, PSG believed that Mbappe will go to Real Madrid which is why they agreed to give him whatever he wants as a last-ditch effort. He also claimed that there’s a lot of confusion in Madrid and PSG now have the edge.

He added that the French President Emmanuel Macron has also called Mbappe and urged him to stay at PSG for a few more years.

“My sources told me that Kylian Mbappe even began packing his stuff in his house ready to join Real Madrid. PSG thought he was gone,” Laurens stated.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappé’s mother Fayza has told Kora Plus that “we have an agreement with both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Kylian will now decide. The two offers from PSG and Real Madrid are almost identical. It’s up to Kylian now, he will make a decision”.

Multiple sources have also claimed that Mbappe will reveal his final decision on May 22.

Mbappe, who moved to PSG from Monaco in 2017, last week won the Ligue 1 Player of the Year prize and comes into the final weekend of the season as the division’s top scorer with 25 goals. However, his contract with PSG expires at the end of the season which is why he can move to any other club on free transfer.

Mbappe is considered one of the best players in the world at the moment. His quality can be gauged from the fact that he is one of only four players who have notched up 20-plus goals and provided 10-plus assists in Europe’s top five leagues this season. The others are Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah and Christopher Nkunku.

The French star has scored 200 goals, along with 105 assists, in 281 club appearances. He also won the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018. His international goal tally stands at 26 in 54 appearances.