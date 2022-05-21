Pakistan to raise Yasin Malik’s ‘conviction’ on international fora

Decrying the ‘conviction’ of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik as abhorrent, the government on Saturday said that it has decided to raise the matter on all international forums, particularly pursuing legal and human rights aspects.

This was stated by Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb during a news conference at the Press Information Department in Islamabad on Saturday.

The minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken notice of Malik’s conviction on fictitious charges.

“PM has directed the law minister and human rights organizations to activate at the international level to raise this issue in all international forums,” she announced.

She asked why the Indian government, led by Narendra Modi was afraid of giving a free trial to Malik?

“Why is he (Modi) afraid of human rights?” she posed, adding that instead the Indian state was resorting to making unsubstantiated claims of terrorism while running a media trial of the Kashmiri leader.

“In Indian cinemas, films are being run which paint Yaseen Malik as a terror mastermind,” the federal minister said.

“When Syed Ali Geelani died, they [Indian government] were even scared of his dead body, they did not allow his funeral prayers to be offered and today they are forced to keep guard at his grave.”

She added, “How can India not give Yaseen Malik a free and fair trial.”

Terming the trial a blatant violation of human rights, the minister said that the entire world must take notice of this and to give Malik and all other Kashmiri leaders a free and fair trial.

Earlier, India had convicted Malik in a case dating back to 2017, which had been filed against him by the Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) Pakistan strongly condemns another abhorrent attempt of the Indian Government to deprive the Kashmiri people of their true leadership in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). In a highly reprehensible development, Hurriyat leader Mr. Yasin Malik has been convicted today in a manifestly dubious and motivated case, dating back to 2017, filed against him by National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Predictably, the one-sided case has not only convicted Mr. Yasin Malik on fictitious charges in defiance of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) but also attempted to make conjectural insinuations about Pakistan.

The renewed haste with which cases against Kashmiri leadership are being pursued further exposes the nefarious Indian designs to undermine historic and distinct political and cultural identity of IIOJK. The conviction of Mr. Yasin Malik and conjuring up of motivated cases against the Kashmiri leadership is patently the continuation of the malicious Indian campaign to deprive the Kashmiris of their true leadership.

The inhuman incarceration of Mr. Yasin Malik in the infamous Tihar jail, his sham trial in concocted cases, fallacious conviction, and malfeasant attempts at defiling the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination as “terrorism” further illustrate India as a serial violator of human rights and usurper of the fundamental rights of the Kashmiris. The struggle for the right of self-determination in Kashmir is indigenous and cannot be dampened by the draconian strong-arm tactics of the Indian Government.

Pakistan urges the Indian government to refrain from victimizing the true representatives of the Kashmiri people through inhuman detentions and trumped up charges. India must release all political prisoners detained on trumped-up charges, stop human rights violations in IIOJK, lift the brutal military siege, and let the Kashmiri people exercise their right to self-determination in accordance with their aspirations and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Pakistan also urges the international community to counsel India to drop all fabricated charges against all political leaders of IIOJK including Mr. Yasin Malik, ensure their safety and well-being, and provide them complete legal protections, including the right to a free and fair trial.