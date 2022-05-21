Ahsan Younus removed as Islamabad police chief

The Federal government on Saturday removed Dr Ahsan Younus, Islamabad inspector general of police and posted Akbar Nasir Khan as the city’s police chief.

A notification issued by the Establishment Division reads, “Mr. Ahsan Younus, a BS-21 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Inspector General, Isalmabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under Interior Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Punjab, with immediate effect.”

Dr Younus, who also served as Lahore Operations DIG and Rawalpindi police chief, was posted as Islamabad IG in December 2021.

Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, who replaces Younus, was serving as director general (Monitoring, Evaluation & Capacity Building) at the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

“Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a BS-21 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving in National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), is transferred and posted as Inspector General, Isalmabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under Interior Division, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect,” a separate Establishment Division notification reads.

Dr Khan has previously served in the Punjab Police as Chief Operating Officer at Punjab Safe Cites Authority, DIG Telecommunications & Transport and police chief in Kohistan, Chitral, Dera Ismail Khan, Nanakana Sahib and Mianwali districts.

Other transfers

The government also reshuffled the top brass of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab police.

Sohail Zafar Chattha, a BS-19 officer, who was awaiting posting, has been placed at the disposal of the ICT Police.

Muhammad Faisal, a BS-19 officer, serving with the ICT Police has been transferred to Punjab Police.

The services of Lt Cdr Yasir Afridi (R) a BS-19 officer, serving in the KP Police, have been placed with the Interior Division for further posting in the ICT Police.