FM Bilawal to visit China on his first bilateral visit

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will arrive in China May 21 on a two-day visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The foreign minister is visiting the country on the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. This would be his first bilateral visit to a foreign country since assuming the office.

The foreign minister has visited the United States to attend the food security conference organised by the UN. He also met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his visit. Before his US visit, Bilawal went to the UAE to condole the death of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“During the visit, the foreign minister will hold extensive consultations with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and China,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, the progress on the transformational China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects will also be discussed.

The two sides will also discuss major regional and international issues, the statement added.

“The Foreign Minister’s visit will contribute towards further fortifying the time-tested all-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China, enhance and deepen CPEC-related engagement, and help in identifying new avenues for bilateral cooperation to the benefit of the two countries and people.”

Chinese Delegation meets Foreign Secretary

In a separate development, a Chinese delegation met with Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood at the Foreign Office, Friday.

The delegation was led by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs External Security Commissioner Cheng Guoping.

During the visit, the foreign secretary “reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Karachi,” reads a foreign office statement released after the meeting.

“He [foreign secretary] shared that the law enforcement authorities were thoroughly investigating the attack to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” the statement added.

The foreign secretary assured the delegation of Pakistan’s committed to provide “security and protection to Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan.”

The foreign secretary said Pakistan attached great importance “to its longstanding, multifaceted relationship with China.”