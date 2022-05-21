Imran Khan’s remarks condemned, Shehbaz, Hamza to appear in court, Virat Kohli’s retirement

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Saturday, May 21, 2022.

PTI Chief Imran Khan has was expected to give a date for his party’s long march towards Islamabad in the Multan rally Friday. However, he said the date would be decided at the party’s core committee meeting in Peshawar Sunday, but the march could start between May 25 and May 29, said Khan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz will appear in the accountability court today. They are accused of Rs16b money laundering through Ramzan Sugar Mill.

Several members of the coalition government, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, have come forward in condemnation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan following his “objectionable comments” about Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz during a rally in Multan.

Maryam was criticized by the former prime minister saying that “Maryam’s husband might get offended with her after seeing the passion with which she took his name”.

Karachi’s weather is expected to remain pleasant throughout the day. The heat would subside and cool winds would blow in the evening, the Met Department has predicted.

Former India captain Virat Kohli has hinted at stepping away from the game as his struggle for form with the bat continues.

The right-hander said that he has been captaining and playing all formats of the game and the Indian Premier League (IPL) for over 10 to 11 years continuously.

“So to take a break and when to take a break is obviously something that I need to take a call on, but it is only a healthy decision for anyone to take some time off and just rejuvenate yourself mentally and physically,” he added.

With every passing day, the hype of Kylian Mbappe ‘s mega-transfer to Real Madrid is increasing, with fans anxiously for an outcome and curious about how it will all unfold. What’s the latest on the much-hyped transfer? Find out