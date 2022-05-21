Nawaz, PM Shehbaz condemn Imran Khan’s remarks on Maryam

Several members of the coalition government, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, have come forward in condemnation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan following his “objectionable comments” about Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz during a rally in Multan.

Maryam, daughter of PML-N leader Nawaz and niece of PM Shehbaz, was criticized by the former prime minister saying that “Maryam’s husband might get offended with her after seeing the passion with which she took his name”.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz strongly condemn his remarks and asked the “entire nation especially women” to protest against the use of such “objectionable” language.

“Using such shallow tactics, you will not be able to hide your crimes against the country. One can’t expect those who disrespected the Prophet’s Mosque to respect mothers, sisters, and daughters,” he tweeted.

“He [Khan] is the first party leader in history who fell into the dark of uncultured. He came out to make the nation, but spoiled the morals,” he added.

‘Destroyed moralities in Pakistan’

PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif lamented that Khan “first destroyed the economy, and now he is after the morality” of Pakistan.

“They are the ones who preparing for the elections,” he jibbed at the ousted prime minister.

‘Do not stoop too low’

Lambasting the PTI chief for using “disgraceful remarks” about a woman in public rally, PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari advised Khan not to stoop too low in the politics.

The former president urged “someone” to write chief justice on “principal observation” so that the judiciary can take the notice of ill remarks.

‘Mind your language’

The Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned Khan of “serious consequences” if he would have not refrained from using foul language about the “nation’s daughter”.

“Imran Khan, mind your language, we know how to control people abusing [someone],” he added.