Karachi’s drift kings run out of road to burn some rubber

With squealing tires and short, sharp turns, Adeel speeds across the tarmac sideways in his specially souped-up car, leaving behind a trail of smoke.

Ever since he first saw cars drive sideways down a track and inhaled the acrid fumes of burnt rubber, he was hooked on to the motorsport of drift racing.

While most motorsports in the world, especially Pakistan, focussed on underground drag racing, the motoring sport was made mainstream by the combination of the Need For Speed motorsport video games and the 2006 Hollywood movie, Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift.

It helped spawn an entire generation of drift racers in the country. Pretty soon, the internet forums and social media were awash with videos of people attempting doughnuts (making the car drift in a circular motion around a fixed fulcrum to form a doughnut from the burnt rubber tyres) or other drifts in almost all types of fuel-powered vehicles available.

Adeel knew he was pushing the envelope with a new sport. What he did not realise was how much would the envelope push back as he attempted to achieve his dream of competing professionally on the international stage.

“The biggest drawback is that we don’t have [dedicated race] tracks,” he maintains while standing next to his prized possession, “Godzilla”.

Drift racing, he explains, requires not only specialized skills and lots of practice but much like many other motorsports, a highly modified and customized tool - the car.

Unlike drag racers or other types of racers who have to optimize their vehicle for speed and agility, drift racers have to optimize their vehicles for the sideways ‘drifting’ the vehicles. The key ingredients in this are not only having the right type of tyres, but also a special differential which distributes and balances power between the front and rear axles of the car, which is what allows the cars to drift sideways.

Hence, it is not only necessary to have access to all the right tools, but also the skill and knowledge to properly modify the vehicles without damaging them.

Knowing that most of these ingredients are rare in Pakistan, the Karachi native headed to the UAE where he completed a course in professional drift racing.

He also learnt how to turn a car into a drift machine and now modifies all of his vehicles.

Now, he has managed to achieve one of his dreams. Adeel recently represented Pakistan in the sport of drifting in the UAE.

He called on the government in Pakistan to facilitate the youth who are passionate about the sport by not only creating a track but also exempting heavy duties and taxes which can help make the necessary spare parts for the vehicles easily and cheaply available locally.