Alia Bhatt seeks ‘wishes’ from fans

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt who tied a knot with Ranbir Kapoor last month has shared thrilling news with fans for which the Highway star says she is is seeking “luck”.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a sun-kissed selfie announcing that she is jetting off for the shoot of a Hollywood movie, Heart of Stone, prompting industry friends to respond to the update with blessings.

“And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film! Feel like a newcomer all over again,” she captioned the picture. “Sooooo nervous!”

“Wish me luck.”

Priyanka Chopra, who has also been enjoying her fame in Hollywood, was quick to welcome the “newcomer”, saying that she’s “gonna crush it”.

While Alia and Priyanka are busy with other projects at the moment, the duo will soon share the screen in India with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. Katrina Kaif will also star alongside them.

Rocky and Rani co-star Ranveer Singh said: “To new frontiers! Do it to it!”

Arjun Kapoor described Alia’s achievement as being an “International Khiladi [player]” in the business. Alia and Arjun were last seen in the novel-based movie 2 States in 2014.

“Life is now making possible what was absolutely inevitable,” sister and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt remarked.

Alia recently made headlines with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie created a buzz amongst the film critics and her fans lauded her acting skills.