Imran Khan says long march between May 25 and 29

PTI Chief Imran Khan has said that he would give the final date for his long march on Islamabad on Sunday when the party’s core committee meets in Peshawar, but the march could start between May 25 and May 29.

Imran Khan addressed a rally — his last before the planned long march — in Multan’s Qasim Bagh Stadium Friday evening and criticized the current government for its economic failures.

He said that had he not cared about the country, he would have allowed the Shehbaz Sharif-led administration to continue for a few more months so that not only the government ate dirt but “those who brought them in power are also humiliated.”

The PTI chief had earlier said that he would announce the date for the march at the Multan rally.

“I have called my core committee in Peshawar on Sunday. Now I must tell you we have to decide between May 25 and May 29. Insha Allah, the day after tomorrow, I will make it clear to you, so that you get the time for preparation. So, from 25 to 29, you will get the date the day after tomorrow,” he said

Imran Khan began his address to the rally by saying that no revolution in the world could be stopped when women and youth become a part of it.

He told the crowd that he was advised to use a blood-proof glass as his life was under threat, but he refused to do so because the belief in Allah Almighty frees a human of any kind of fear.

The former prime minister said he had pledged to never let his country down when he assumed the office of the premier.

Imran Khan said the people with corruption charges and who plundered the country for three decades hatched a conspiracy against him after he refused to give them NRO like the military dictator Pervez Musharraf did to save his government.

PTI chairman said giving NRO to the corrupt people would have deprived him of the reason for which he started his movement for justice.

He said Nawaz Sharif pleaded with Musharraf to let him go to Saudi Arabia, adding that Nawaz Sharif also lied to the PTI government when he departed for London in 2019.

“We were told that Nawaz Sharif could not even board the airplane,” he said and added that a new Nawaz Sharif surfaced once he boarded the airplane.

He said Shehbaz Sharif submitted a false affidavit that Nawaz Sharif would return, but Nawaz Sharif turned into a politician as he experienced the air of London.

‘Those who brought them in power’

The PTI chairman said those who are part of the coalition government were planning to rule the country for 1.5 years.

He claimed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was already with the members of the ruling parties.

He highlighted the success of his government on the economic front amid the coronavirus pandemic and said that the progress country witnessed during the three years of the PTI government was never seen in the past 30 years.

He said that the “frightened government” could not even take the decision on the petrol price.

He said the coalition government would get exposed the longer it stays in power which is beneficial for PTI. However, the PTI chairman said he cared for the country and feared that it would go bankrupt.

Imran Khan said that had he not cared about the country, he would have allowed the government to continue for a few more months.

“The more they stay, they would be humiliated and those who conspired and brought them will [also] be humiliated,” he said.

He said that the government was turning the country into Sri Lanka and this was the reason that he was demanding the dissolution of the assemblies and immediate general elections in Pakistan.

Maryam Nawaz

Criticizing Maryam Nawaz, he jibed that Maryam’s husband might get offended with her after seeing the passion with which she took his name.

Imran Khan claimed that Shehbaz Sharif was about the be sentenced in prison but immediately before the sentencing “those who conspired made him the prime minster and the younger one the chief minister.”

He said that if the nation did not step out to march with him it would face “double slavery” by being subjugated to the United State and the dacoits.

He said he had vowed to step out even if he were alone, but the nation stood with him.

Imran Khan spoke at length about drone attacks and said that PPP and PML-N did not protest against the United States.

“That’s why we would never let them remain the ruler of the country,” he said

Speaking about the long march date, he said he would convene the meeting of PTI core committee in Peshawar on Sunday and would announce the date for the march on the same day.

He said the march could start either on May 26 or May 29.

The rally drew participants from several cities of South Punjab, according to the PTI.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and other leaders address before Imran Khan, who arrived at the venue couple of hours before his address that began at around 8pm.

Security measures

The local administration has taken strict security measures in the city of saints for the PTI’s rally to prevent any untoward incident.

Beginning with Peshawar, the PTI launched a series of protests against the incumbent coalition government in the center which took power after Imran Khan’s government was toppled through a no-confidence motion in April.

At all of the public rallies, Khan has urged people to accompany him in a long march on Islamabad, saying that he would give the date for the march on May 20.

Addressing party workers and activists at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House in Islamabad on Thursday, Imran Khan said that he would announce the date at the Multan rally on Friday.

He also claimed that the federal capital would witness an assembly of people which was going to be the largest not just in Pakistan’s history but in the subcontinent.

He said the participants of the long march would not return from the federal capital until the date for the fresh general elections is announced.

He said the local actors of the US conspiracy toppled his government but the tables were turned when the people took to the roads against it.

They thought that the grave of Imran Khan and PTI had been dug but Allah Almighty had other plans, he added.

“The graves of the mafia sitting at the top for 30 years are being dug now. The nation has woken up,” he said.