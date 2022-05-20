Three gunned down in Karachi in suspected ‘targeted killing’

Three people were gunned down in Pirabad locality of Manghopir area of Karachi on Friday in what police suspect to be an incident of ‘targeted killing,’ reported SAMAA TV.

SAMAA TV reported that all three victims were traveling in a rickshaw when they were gunned down by unidentified motorcyclists near Pirabad Elahi Mosque.

The bodies of the victims were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and one of them was identified as Hayat Khan.

Hayat Khan’s brother, however, made a contrary claim.

A photo of Hayat Khan0

He said Hayat Khan was associated with real-estate business and was on a site visit when he was targeted by two suspects.

Hayat Khan returned fire with his licensed weapon owing to which two suspects were also killed, claimed his brother.

The police officials, nevertheless, declared that the incident involved targeted killing in which the three-wheeler was targeted.

They also claimed recovering weapons from the rickshaw.

The police officials said the probe into the incident was underway.

SAMAA TV’s Ahmer Rehman Khan said that the other two deceased were identified as Khalil and Chaman.

Chaman’s relative claimed that he was rickshaw driver, whose vehicle Khalil had hired.