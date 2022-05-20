Rasheed sees field day for PTI as the party marches on Islamabad

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, the former interior minister and Khan’s close ally, Friday claimed that the PTI was going to get a field day when Khan leads a long march on Islamabad.

The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief ruled out a compromise on the date for fresh elections.

In an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV’s Abbas Shabbir, he said nobody could stop the long march.

He said the Pakistan Army could neither open fire on the people nor resort to violence against them. “The army doesn’t even have the tear-gas,” he added.

Rasheed said he could foresee positive signals till May 31 while claiming that important decisions will be taken in the next 45 days.

“Everybody will go home if the conditions deteriorate,” he warned and added that all institutions were transmitting positive signals about the elections.

Rashid hoped that the army would take better decisions in the best interest of the country, saying that the institutions are well-informed and that they have to play a key role in saving the country.

Criticizing PML-N, he said, “Even the niece [Maryam Nawaz] has demanded her uncle [Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif] to go for elections.”

He stated that Asif Zardari called on Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain yesterday to prevent his reunion with brother Pervaiz Elahi.

The AML leader said that the majority of a single vote in the national assembly can end in a trice.

Rashid said that Zardari had beaten the PML-N at Lakshmi Chowk aftering tying its hands and feet.