Will dissolve Punjab Assembly after becoming Punjab CM: Elahi

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday said if Imran Khan instructs him to do so, he would dissolve the Punjab Assembly in a matter of minutes after taking oath as the chief minister.

In a video statement following the de-seating of 25 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident members, Elahi –– who was the candidate of PTI against Hamza Shehbaz –– said he would take only 30 minutes to dissolve the provincial assembly on the orders of Imran Khan. “I am [still] the candidate of Imran Khan,” he said hinting at the possibility that the election for Punjab chief minister could be held again.

Commenting on the ECP’s decision, he felicitated the electoral body on ‘the historic decision’ and said the truth had prevailed.

He said the decision would have wide-ranging impacts on the democracy, adding that de-seating of the defectors would strengthen democracy in the country.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had nominated Pervaiz Elahi from PML-Q as the party’s candidate for Punjab chief minister election after Usman Buzdar resigned from the post to rescue PTI’s government.