Pakistani rupee halts free-fall against US dollar

The local currency markets witnessed an easing of pressure on the Pakistani rupee on Friday as it halted its free-fall against the US dollar.

The greenback, which has been appreciating by above Re1 daily for the past several days, rose by only 14 paisas on Friday in the interbank market and closed at Rs200.14. However, at one point during the trading session the US dollar did hit Rs200.60.

In the open currency market, the US dollar did not appreciate and remained unchanged at Rs 201.

The stability returned after the State Bank of Pakistan announced that the current account deficit has come down and the government banned the import of non-essential luxury goods, including cars and mobile phones.

The government estimated that the measure would save $6 billion annually.

Negotiations are also underway to revive the IMF loan program for the country.

The currency dealers say positive developments in these areas have eased the pressure on the rupee in the currency markets.

Zafar Paracha, the general secretary of Forex Exchange Companies Association, said that the demand for the US dollar in the open currency market was already almost non-existent and after the ban on imports it had further dipped.

He said that the rupee should start to gain now but the Election Commission of Pakistan ruling on defecting PTI MPAs in Punjab would have bearing on the currency market as well.