Shehbaz laments none of PML-N govts enjoyed unwavering backing from establishment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday lamented that none of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) governments enjoyed the kind of unwavering backing from the establishment that the Imran Khan’s government did.

Addressing Karachi’s business community in the financial hub of the country, he said that Imran Khan received 100 percent backing from the powers that be, and if the PML-N had received 30 percent of that support Pakistan would have made significant progress.

He was speaking at a ceremony at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce during the one-day visit that also saw him preside over the induction ceremony of PNS Badr into the Pakistan Navy.

The prime minister opened his address by saying he was not there for “political point scoring” but then quickly asked the business community if the PTI government had completed a single project in the country.

“The previous government reduced the petrol prices in fear of no-confidence vote despite a price hike in the international market and going against the conditions of the International Monetary Fund,” he said.

Talking about the Pakistani rupee’s slide against the US dollar, the premier said that the US dollar was being traded at Rs118 back in August 2018 and Imran Khan was responsible for the depreciation of the rupee to Rs189.

When the coalition government was formed after Khan was ousted through a vote of no-confidence in April, the country’s economy was suffering the worst crisis.

“When I took the oath on April 11, the rate of the US dollar against the rupee was 189,” he said.

“The Rs60-65 increase in the rupee value against the dollar wasn’t our [coalition government] fault,” he said referring to Khan’s years in government.

The premier was accompanied by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Shah and Special Assistant Syed Fahad Hussain on his trip to Karachi.

Imran must be held accountable

Shehbaz Sharif demanded that Imran khan must be held accountable for increasing Pakistan’s debt burden.

He said the PTI government did not provide any relief to the masses in the last three-and-a-half years. “During the PTI’s tenure loans worth Rs22,000 billion were taken which shows an 80% increase from 2018,” the premier highlighted.

He also blasted Imran khan for causing a power crisis in the country.

Finance minister told to reduce tax on solar panels

Shehbaz Sharif told Finance Minister Ismail that he must review the 17% tax on solar panels — imposed by the PTI government in the mini-budget — as the alternative energy could reduce Pakistan’s oil imports.

“Pakistan cannot afford to purchase gas worth $20 billion. We have to slowly and gradually move towards solar and wind energy. If green energy comes to Pakistan, we will save Pakistan’s reserves” PM Shehbaz said.

“We have to make sacrifices during these difficult times,” he said while defending the government’s decision to impose a ban on the import of luxury and non-essential goods.

“We did not increase the duties because the elite class will still purchase imported items after paying duties,” the prime minister told the business community.

The goal, he said, was to stabilize the dollar rate and boost the sales of locally manufactured goods.

“I believe that the country will flourish once people unite. We will move forward with everyone by our side.”

Terming the water crisis a big issue for Karachi, he urged the Sindh government, MQM-P, and the business community to form a joint strategy to “serve humanity”.