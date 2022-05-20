ECP ruling to have no bearing on Punjab govt: Marriyum

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the ECP ruling on the defecting PTI MPAs was about the PTI and not the PML-N and it would not affect the Hamza Shahbaz Sharif-led government in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference after the ECP de-seated 25 defecting PTI MPAs, she said that after the de-seating of 25 members PML-N was still the majority party in the province.

She said that the dissident PTI MPAs had decided to go against the PTI after Imran Khan’s party destroyed the economy and they were unable to face voters in constituencies.

They openly voted in favor of Hamza under their free will, she said.

“Today, its not that 25 people are de-seated. These are 25 slaps on the face of Imran Khan,” she said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the MPAs in question had the option of challenging the ECP ruling in the court.

She said that it was PTI that had lost 25 MPAs in Punjab.

The information minister said that the Constitution of Pakistan allowed the MPAs to vote against the party line, though it may cost them their seats.

Marriyum, earlier in the day, said that the government would respond ‘comprehesively’ to the new interpretation given to Article 63-A by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

At the press conference, she said that after the rather quick remedy provided within one month by the ECP to PTI on defecting MPAs, the electoral body should now also announce its verdict in the foreign funding case, which has been delayed for seven long years.

“The way this decision has come, we hope the ECP announce the ruling in a fudning case in a single day,” she said.

PPP’s Faisal Karim Kundi said that Imran Khan, who once said that there were 12 seasons in Pakistan, should know that there were 13 seasons and the 13th season would see him arrested.