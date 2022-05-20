ECP de-seats 25 dissident PTI MPAs in Punjab

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has de-seated 25 MPAs of the Punjab Assembly for voting in favor of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister election on April 16.

However, the MPAs in question have escaped lifetime disqualification, SAMAA TV reported.

PTI has welcomed the ECP ruling with Asad Umar telling a press conference that there was no justification for Punjab Assembly to function.

The ECP decision comes in wake of a ruling by a larger bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on a presidential reference about the interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution. The apex court had declared that the vote of defecting lawmakers would not be counted in the final tally.

The ECP said that it was handing down the ruling in view of the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s interpretation of Article 63-A.

The electoral body said that the MPAs in question had voted in favor of the candidate from the opponent party and this proved their defection.

The ECP said that voting in favor of the opponent was the worst instance of betrayal from the party policy.

The poll body approved the declaration of defection against the MPAs.

SAMAA TV’s Khalid Azeem Chaudhry says after the rulings by SC and ECP Hamza Shahbaz Sharif’s future hangs in balance.

However, it is not clear immediately if the ECP ruling deals with the election of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

During the hearing on the references at one point, the ECP had declared that it was not going to take up the question of chief minister’s elections, SAMAA TV’s Barrister Ehtesham says.

Azeem said the fate of Hamza Shahbaz would become clear when the Lahore High Court hears PTI’s petitions against his elections on May 25.

The PTI has filed petitions with the Lahore High Court against the election of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

MPAs losing seats

The 25 MPAs against whom the PTI filed references through Speaker Punjab Assembly include the following

Malik Ghulam Rasool,

Saeed Akbar Khan,

Muhammad Ajmal,

Abdul Aleem Khan,

Nazir Ahmed Chauhan,

Muhammad Amin Zulqarnain,

Malik Nauman Langrial,

Muhammad Salman

Zowar Hussain Waraich.

Muhammad Tahir,

Ayesha Nawaz,

Sajida Yousuf,

Haroon Imran Gill,

Uzma Kardar,

Malik Asad Ali,

Ijaz Masih,

Muhammad Sibtain Rizvi,

Mohsin Ata Khosa,

Mian Khalid Mehmood,

Mehar Mohammad Islam

Faisal Hayat,

Nazir Ahmed Khan,

Fida Hussain

Zehra Batool

Aisha Nawaz, Sajida Yousaf, Uzma Kardar, and Ijza Masih were elected on reserved seats through party nomination.

Hearing on references

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruled on references filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) through the speaker Punjab Assembly against 25 of its members for voting against the party during the elections of Hamza Shehbaz on April 30.

The ECP had subsequently on Tuesday, May 17, completed its hearing into the case and reserved its verdict.

Friday is the last day for the ECP to announce its verdict after the court had given the top poll body 30 days to hear and decide on the reference.

Earlier, during the hearing of the reference, PTI’s counsel argued that the MPAs had voted for Hamza and by doing so, had gone against the party’s decision.

Hence, the PTI argued that the MPAs were liable to be subjected to Article 63-A of the Constitution, and should be de-seated.

More to follow…