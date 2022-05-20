TikToker Dolly wins interim bail from Islamabad court

An Islamabad court has approved the bail petition of TikToker Humaira Asghar alias Dolly after she was accused of starting a fire at Islamabad’s Margalla Hills.

Dolly had appeared in a viral video walking down playfully in a silver ball gown in front of a burning hillside with the caption: “Fire erupts wherever I am.”

An FIR was registered against her on the complaints of the Capital Development Authority’s Environment Wing.

The complainant Ejaz-ul-Hasan filed an application with the Kohsar Police Station, seeking an investigation against Dolly, under the Environment Protection Act 1997 and Life Protection Preservation Conservation and Management Ordinance 1979.

Following the FIR, Dolly issued a statement challenging the location of the video and applied for pre-arrest bail.

She said the video was filmed near the motorway and the fire was started by a local man who wanted to drive out snakes and other reptiles from the area.

A district court on Friday approved her interim bail until May 27, ordering the police to appear with all the relevant records at the next hearing.

On the pleas of the defense lawyer, the court set the bail bond at Rs35,000.

Fires have been reported at Margalla Hills and at least one TikToker was arrested for setting bushes on fire.

Following the controversy, TikTok issued a warning to its content creators.

A TikTok spokesperson said the promotion of dangerous content or illegal behavior is a violation of the platform’s community guidelines.

The spokesperson said there was no place for illegal and dangerous activities and the videos have been removed from the platform.

“We remain vigilant in our commitment to user safety and encourage everyone to exercise caution and responsibility in their behavior whether online or off,” said the spokesperson.