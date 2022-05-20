Higher inflows helps current account deficit contracts by $392m

Higher inflows, including record remittances in April, increased foreign investment and lower imports helped the country lower its current account deficit by nearly $400 million in April. However, the total liquid reserves of the country still shrunk by $145 million to $16,16 billion.

In data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Friday, the current account deficit for April 2022, stood at $623 million. Cumulatively, the current account deficit since July 2021 has been $13.78 billion.

This was down by nearly a third, $392 million from March when the current account deficit was $1.015 billion.

By comparison, the current account deficit in April last year was $268 million. In the fiscal year 2021, the deficit between July 2020 - April 2021, stood at $543 million.

The deficit for the fiscal year 2020 was $4.45 billion and for the fiscal year 2021, it was $2.82 billion.

Inflows and outflows

The State Bank explained that the major reason for the decrease in the current account deficit was due to an increase in inflows and a reduction in money outflows.

The central bank further said that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) during April 2022 saw a net inflow of $171 million. This was up from net inflows of $169 million during April 2021.

The data showed that during the first 10 months of the ongoing fiscal year, FDI inflows witnessed a decrease of two percent year-on-year to $1.46 billion. The power sector received a major investment of $528 million, followed by the financial business sector worth $347 million and the oil and gas exploration sector, worth $185 million.

China was the largest investor in the country with net investments of $356 million during the first 10 months of the fiscal year. However, in the same period in the last fiscal year, China had invested $700 million.

The United States was the second-largest investor in the country, spending a net $223 million during the first 10 months of the fiscal year. In contrast to China, the USA nearly doubled its investment in Pakistan when compared to the same period during the fiscal year 2021 when it invested $113 million.

Apart from FDI, inflows in the form of remittances from overseas Pakistanis saw an increase of $315 million to a record $3.125 billion, up from $2.81 billion in March.

The country also earned around $3.81 billion from exports of goods and services. The country exported goods worth $3.15 billion in April compared to exporting services worth $627 million.

While the export of goods recorded a slight increase when compared to March, up from $3.07 billion in March, export of services saw a short decline, down from $674.

The outflows of cash, due to import of services and remitting abroad, saw Pakistan bring in goods worth $6 billion in April. Services worth $1 billion were also imported during this period.

While the import of goods declined, down from $6.25 billion in March, the value of services imported rose from $948 million in March.

Liquid reserves

The central bank also released data for the total liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, standing at $16.16 billion on May 13, 2022.

Of this, foreign reserves held by the State Bank amounted to $10.164 billion. While net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $5.997 billion.

The central bank added that during the week which ended on 13-May-2022, SBP reserves decreased by $145 million to US$ 10,163.6 million.