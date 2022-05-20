Virat Kohli hints at stepping away from cricket

Former India captain Virat Kohli has hinted at stepping away from the game as his struggle for form with the bat continues.

The 33-year-old hasn’t scored a century in any format of the game since November 2019.

In a recent interview with Star Sports, the prolific runs getter revealed his motivation to play cricket despite a poor run of form.

“It’s not a lot of people who mentioned it (taking a break),” Kohli said. “There is one person precisely who has mentioned it which is Ravi [Shastri] Bhai and that’s because he has seen from close quarters over the last six-seven years the reality of the situation that I have been in.

The right-hander said that he has been captaining and playing all formats of the game and the Indian Premier League (IPL) for over 10 to 11 years continuously.

“So to take a break and when to take a break is obviously something that I need to take a call on, but it is only a healthy decision for anyone to take some time off and just rejuvenate yourself mentally and physically,” he added.

Kohli said that he would discuss the matter with current India head coach Rahul Dravid and the management. “It’s only a thing of creating a balance and finding that balance which is right for you as an individual moving forward and I’ll definitely discuss this with all the people involved - Rahul Bhai, the Indian team management, everyone to chart out whatever is best for myself and for the team definitely.”

In the ongoing IPL season, Kohli is averaging just over 20 after his 73 against (54) against the Gujarat Titans, with a tournament strike rate of 118.