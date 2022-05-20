Watch Live

Death sentences of two Imambargah bombing suspects overturned

An anti-terror court had earlier sentenced both men to death for their involvement in the October 16, 2016 attack
Samaa Web Desk May 20, 2022
The Sindh High Court on Friday overturned the death sentences issued to two men suspected of being involved in a bombing outside the Dar-i-Abbas Imambargah in the Federal Capital area of Karachi’s Liaquatabad No. 4 neighbourhood.

Samaa TV reported that an anti-terror court had earlier sentenced both men to death for their involvement in the attack.

A teenager, identified as 13-year-old Faraz Bashir, had been killed on the spot in the attack while around 20 people were injured.

“According to initial investigations, it was a cracker blast,” the then-SP Liaquatabad had described the nature of the attack to Samaa TV.

Former Additional IG Mushtaq Mehr had at the time said that per witnesses two men on a motorbike were involved in the attack. “Two people riding a motorcycle threw the grenade and sped away.”

Dar-i-Abbas Imambargah

