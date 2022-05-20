Court Number 5 Advocate General Punjab took over the charge on the orders of Chief Justice High Court - 20 May 2022 Watch Advocate General Punjab took over the charge on the orders of Chief Justice High Court - 20 May 2022 May 20, 2022 Advocate General Punjab took over the charge on the orders of Chief Justice High Court - 20 May 2022 Recommended ECP de-seats 25 dissident PTI MPAs in Punjab Higher inflows help current account deficit contract by $392m Alia Bhatt seeks ‘wishes’ from fans Most Popular #FactCheck: Did Saudi Arabia ban carrying Zamzam water on flights? TikTokers making viral videos set Margalla Hills on fire Aamir Liaquat opens up on viral videos, 'forgives' Dania