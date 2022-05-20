Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Court Number 5

Advocate General Punjab took over the charge on the orders of Chief Justice High Court - 20 May 2022

Watch Advocate General Punjab took over the charge on the orders of Chief Justice High Court - 20 May 2022
May 20, 2022
FaceBook WhatsApp
Advocate General Punjab took over the charge on the orders of Chief Justice High Court - 20 May 2022
FaceBook WhatsApp

Recommended

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div